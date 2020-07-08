Three people were arrested after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force reportedly found methamphetamine and other prescription drugs at a residence on Hill Minshew Road in Cave Spring, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Anthony Quinn, 47, of Cave Spring, had one ounce of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device at his residence on Hill Minshew Road. He had numerous small plastic bags around the house, both empty and filled with meth. Quinn also had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested.
Regina Kay Walker, 39, of Centre, Alabama, had meth and another glass smoking device at the residence.
Debra Christina Phillips, 44, of Silver Creek, also had meth as well as several muscle relaxers and other Schedule IV drugs, including Clonazepom, Trazodone, Flexeril and Tizanidine.
All three are charged with possession of meth and drug related objects. Quinn is charged with felony drug trafficking, intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Phillips is also charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance.
Quinn and Walker remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning, while Phillips was held with a $5,700 blanket bond.