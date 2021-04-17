A Summerville woman was arrested outside Native Escapes on Broad Street after she reportedly "snatched" a $100 bill and bank information from a a person.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Dominique Makela Adams, 34, also attempted to grab a 10 karat diamond necklace off the person's neck.
While being booked at Floyd County Jail, she used a false name on her fingerprint card.
Adams is charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching, misdemeanor battery, felony criminal damage to property and false statements or writings.
She was held on a $7,900 bond Saturday.