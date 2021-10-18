A 43-year-old Summerville man faces a felony meth possession charge after being found asleep in a person's car late Sunday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Matthew Hayes was found in the person's car at a residence on the 1500 block of Turkey Mountain Road. When Floyd County police searched the vehicle they found meth, marijuana, a glass pipe, baggies and a straw with drug residue.
Hayes is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.