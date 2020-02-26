An 18 year-old Silver Creek woman is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage of property and felony aggravated assault after intentionally hitting a man's truck with a vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystalynn Kay Newton, 18, went after her boyfriend with a knife, making a stabbing motion towards him. The knife went into the seat the man was sitting on.
Newton also destroyed the front right side of a truck with another vehicle and rammed the vehicle she was driving into a tree.
She remained in jail Wednesday morning.