A Silver Creek woman is charged with misdemeanor simple battery and three felony obstruction charges after she was arrested outside Giggity's Sports Bar.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Meranda Conner, 22, was already drunk when she began to "cuss" at officers. While placing her under arrest, Conner lashed out and began to actively strike the officer's chest and stomach.
She then used her legs to strike the officer in the chest while hitting the other officers with her arms.
On the way to Floyd Medical Center, she continued to strike the first officer in the cheek and forehead.
Conner said she drank heavily to celebrate her birthday and continued to curse at the officers and medical staff while at the hospital.
She is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, battery and public drunkness.
She was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.