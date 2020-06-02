A Silver Creek woman remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning following an altercation at a Tremont Drive address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Jean Cowan, 24, became violent with an individual she previously had been ordered not to have contact with in violation of a conditional bond, and struck the individual several times and used abusive language in front of children.
During the altercation Monday afternoon, Cowan pushed her children down to the ground in an aggressive manner and threw a car seat down with her one-month-old child inside.
Cowan is charged with felony aggravated stalking, and two counts of second degree cruelty to children. She is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children, simple battery under the Family Violence Act and disorderly conduct.