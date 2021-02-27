A Silver Creek woman is charged with three felony obstruction charges after she was arrested outside Giggity's Sports Bar in downtown Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Meranda Conner, 22, was already drunk when she began to curse at police officers outside the bar. While she was being placed under arrest, she lashed out and began striking an officer's chest and stomach.
She then kicked that officer in the chest while hitting two others with her arms. On the way to Floyd Medical Center, she continued to strike the first officer in the head.
Conner said she drank heavily to celebrate her birthday and continued to curse at the officers and medical staff while at the hospital.
She is additionally charged with misdemeanor simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkness and was released on a $5,700 bond.