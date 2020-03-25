A Silver Creek woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon, accused of assaulting a train driver with a machete.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Ruby Elaine Gladney, 42, of Silver Creek, approached an occupied train engine while armed with a machete, climbed onto the engine and tried to gain access to the cab. She then entered a second unoccupied engine and locked herself inside.
Gladney is charged with felony hijacking a motor vehicle, first degree burglary and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor intruding on railroad tracks.