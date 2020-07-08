A Silver Creek man remained in jail with no bond after being charged with several counts of disorderly conduct and entering the jail with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Tyler Lewis, 28, of Silver Creek, went to Etowah Park on July 2, so intoxicated he couldn't hold himself up. He yelled and taunted kids at the skate park, saying he would "mess them up" in a fight. While being booked into the Floyd County Jail, officers found a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance.
Because of his injuries from his intoxication, officers took Lewis to the hospital, where he continually yelled profanities at the officers and hospital staff. He attempted to kick the officer in the head numerous times before he was finally subdued.
Lewis is charged with five misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony crossing county guard lines with drugs.