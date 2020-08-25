A Floyd County is accused of threatening a woman with a knife and not allowing her to leave his Doc Moore Road home late Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toby Keith Johnson, 25, of Silver Creek, is accused of grabbing a woman by the throat and choking her in an effort to prevent her from leaving the residence. Johnson is also accused of attempting to damage the woman's phone to prevent her from calling for help.
Johnson is charged with a felony probation violation, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery.