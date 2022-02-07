Report: Silver Creek man threatened woman with a knife By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 7, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Silver Creek man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened a woman with a kitchen knife.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joshua Ryan Tobias Spain, 26, was arrested at his Old Rockmart Road residence Saturday and was awaiting bond Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists