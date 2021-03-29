A Silver Creek man was held on a $11,200 bond Monday morning after he was arrested at the intersection of 15th Street and East Second Avenue on felony aggravated assault and two misdemeanor charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Chris Alton Gray Etheredge, 23, followed another vehicle in his Silver Ford Fusion so close the other driver believed it would strike them. At some point the other driver attempted to pass Etheridge and he pointed a black gun out the window towards them.
He is charged with misdemeanor aggressive driving and pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.