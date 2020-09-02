A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after leading police in a high speed chase, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Herbert Sebastian Shiflett, 30, fled from police during a traffic stop on Old Dalton Road near Painter Road Tuesday evening, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Shiflett is charged with felony fleeing, along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, speeding, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and a tail light violation. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.