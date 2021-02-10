A Silver Creek man was arrested at his Pine Ridge Drive home Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Metro Task Force officers searched the home of 63-year-old Ricky Paul Holt and found more than one ounce of marijuana as well as THC oil and edibles and a digital scale. Holt was on probation at the time of the search and his probation officer conducted a probable cause search of the home, according to reports.
Holt was being held in jail without bond late Wednesday.