A Silver Creek man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he was arrested on warrants involving an incident that took place outside Redmond Regional Medical Center back in June, 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Steve Jeter, 39, used a vehicle as a weapon and drove it in a reckless manner, causing the woman to be dragged by the vehicle and show visible injury. At the time of the incident, Jeter's driver's license was revoked.
Jeter also stole the vehicle, a blue 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, he used during the incident.
He is also charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while licensed suspended.
The man remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.