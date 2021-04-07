A Rome woman was arrested at a residence on Brownlow Drive near the Alabama Highway after she reportedly threatened a person and said she would "burn down their house and kill them."
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristy Danielle Acrey, 43, is accused of trespassing on the owner's property and is accused of yelling obscenities at them.
When a Floyd County police officer attempted to arrest her, she reportedly tried to flee on foot.
Acrey is charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
She was held without bond Wednesday morning.