A 45-year-old Rome woman is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

A video captured Monday shows Christy Dawn Rooker scratching an individual's face at a Blacks Bluff Road residence and threatening to grab a firearm. 

Rooker was being held on a $3,900 bond Tuesday morning.

