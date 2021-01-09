A Rome woman is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and false statements after Floyd County sheriff's deputies arrested her on several warrants for incidents in November and December 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Candy Marie Coxaj, 38, stole $3000 from a register at Moonlight Restaurant on Redmond Circle on Nov. 12. Coxaj's theft was caught on security footage.
She also gave false statements and a different account of a robbery on Dec. 26 at Coosa Food and Beverage. She stated that she was robbed at gunpoint and gave a note to law enforcement stating that she was getting robbed and demanded money. However, video surveillance proved that this was not the case and that the suspect never passed a note or brandish a weapon.
She was released on bond Saturday.