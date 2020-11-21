A Rome woman remained in jail with no bond after Rome police arrested her on a felony theft warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lacee Danielle Howard, 23, allegedly stole 28 packets of lottery tickets from the Marathon Gas Station on Rockmart Highway and activated the ticket bar code on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
She was later arrested on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge at the Wal-Mart on Redmond Circle and gave a false name to Rome police officers.
She is charged with misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement.