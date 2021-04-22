A Rome woman was arrested at her home on Woods Road Thursday on several theft and identity fraud charges involving an incident back in December 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While working at Badcock Home Furniture store, Jennifer Nicole Gonzales, 31, used another person's name, date of birth, social security number and credit history to steal $12,000 worth of merchandise from the store.
She is charged with felony theft by deception, two counts of identity fraud and theft by taking. Gonzales was held on a $10,100 bond Thursday morning.