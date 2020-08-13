A Rome woman is charged with four counts of first degree arson and two counts of criminal damage to property after setting a mattress on fire in a unit at Main High Apartments, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cynthia Arlene McCain, 62, damaged Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's property and the property of another, both damages exceeding $500. Before starting the fire, McCain attacked another resident with a kitchen knife. During the arrest, she attempted to punch the officers and threatened to kill them.
She is charged with felony interference with government property, aggravated assault, obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor simple assault. McCain remained in jail with no bond Thursday.