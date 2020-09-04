A Rome woman was held on a $5,700 bond after Floyd County police arrested her on terroristic threats and simple battery charges at her residence on Burnett Ferry Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Belinda Fay Pilcher, 49, pulled a woman by her hair while punching her in the back of the head. Pilcher reportedly said she would kill her if she attempted to call 911. She made the woman drop her phone while she tried to call 911.
She is also charged with misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call.