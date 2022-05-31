Report: Rome woman pulled hair of handicapped man By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman was arrested at her Stonecreek Drive residence Monday evening after she pulled the hair of a handicapped man and punched a woman, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jessica Renee Daniels, 34, is charged with felony exploitation of a disabled adult, misdemeanor simple battery, family violence battery and violation of bond.She was held without bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 5-year-old Model boy drowns on Lake Allatoona Police continue to follow leads in death of former Rome High School football player Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday WWII fighter pilot getting back in the cockpit one last time at Rome airport Wednesday Seven from Rome sign to play at next level Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists