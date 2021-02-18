A Rome woman reportedly helped a man evade capture from law enforcement, knowing he had felony warrants against him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Nicole Langston, 35, also helped the man steal a vehicle from another person's property by providing "illumination and transportation."
Upon her arrest at the intersection of Turner Chapel Road and Georgia Loop One, Floyd County police officers found a large quantity of meth, as well as packaging, syringes and a pipe.
She is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute, party to a crime, hindering apprehension of criminal and possession of drug related objects.
The woman remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.