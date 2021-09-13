A Rome woman was arrested at the intersection of Dean Avenue and Highway 411 Saturday night on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tracy Shaine Brooks, 50, had a THC vape pen in plain sight on her center console when Rome police officers pulled her over for driving without valid insurance. She also had syringes with heroin and methamphetamine in the car. A Hydrocodone pill was also found in the car not in a pill container.
She is charged with felony possession of Hydrocodone, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, meth possession, misdemeanor driving without insurance and drugs not in original container.
Brooks was released on bond over the weekend.