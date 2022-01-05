A Rome woman is charged with felony Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substance possession after Rome police pulled her over for improper brake lights, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Amanda Grace Winn, 36, had a glass pipe with meth residue, an ecstasy pill and a Phentermine pill in her bag in the passenger seat. She also had less than an ounce of marijuana.

Winn is additionally charged with meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession, drugs not in original container and standards for brake lights and signal devices.

She was held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.