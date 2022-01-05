Report: Rome woman had ecstasy, prescription pills in car By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 5, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is charged with felony Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substance possession after Rome police pulled her over for improper brake lights, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Amanda Grace Winn, 36, had a glass pipe with meth residue, an ecstasy pill and a Phentermine pill in her bag in the passenger seat. She also had less than an ounce of marijuana.Winn is additionally charged with meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession, drugs not in original container and standards for brake lights and signal devices.She was held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward Rome's resolutions for 2022 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists