After being brought in on an arrest warrant, Floyd County Sheriff's deputies reportedly found five Percocet pills in a Rome woman's clothes, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnnie Leann Guerrero, 43, is charged with misdemeanor false report of a crime after telling officers she was robbed of $490 outside of a convenience store on Shorter Avenue. Video surveillance showed the report to be false and Guerrero confirmed that it was a false report.
She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing county lines with drugs without consent.
She remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.