A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Ross Street after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force found schedule I controlled substances and over an ounce of marijuana while executing a search warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shabrea Chantel Griffin, 26, kept digital scales and schedule I drugs were packaged to be sold.
Griffin is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
She was released on bond Thursday morning.