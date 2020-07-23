A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Ross Street after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force found schedule I controlled substances and over an ounce of marijuana while executing a search warrant, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shabrea Chantel Griffin, 26, kept digital scales and schedule I drugs were packaged to be sold.

Griffin is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

She was released on bond Thursday morning.

