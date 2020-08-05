A Rome woman was arrested at A&B Creekside Restaurant in Cave Spring Tuesday night after Cave Spring police officers found two syringes filled with meth on her person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 30, also had a spoon with residue on it and a plastic bottle cap. She gave a false name and birth date to officers during the arrest.
The officers later found she also had a misdemeanor theft warrant for an incident on August 3, where she stole $16.95 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General on Rome Road in Cave Spring.
She is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving false name and birth date to law enforcement, probation violation and theft by shoplifting. She remained in jail Wednesday morning with no bond.