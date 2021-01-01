A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Friday morning after a shoplifting arrest led to a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Kansas Desiree Gravitt, 30, was seen by a loss prevention associated Thursday evening at Walmart, 825 Cartersville Highway, changing the price tags on several items throughout the store and trying to go through checkout. After having issues at checkout, Gravitt took a cart full of items valued at $148.09 from the store without paying.
Gravitt also had a meth pipe in her purse. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession and use of drug related objects.