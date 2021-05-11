A Rome woman who beat a car with a baseball bat faces multiple charges after continuing a tirade against police and personnel at Redmond Regional Medical Center, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrie Ann Cox, 52, was arrested at her home just after 10 p.m. Monday following a domestic dispute that started inside the city limits and continued to the Franklin Street location where she was taken into custody.
Cox used a bat to beat a dent into a victim's automobile.
After she was taken into custody and police determined she ought to go to the hospital, Cox threw something at one officer and resisted being placed into handcuffs.
Once at Redmond, she kicked a nurse and managed to break the screen on the nurse's phone.
Cox is charged with three felony counts of obstruction of an officer, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
She also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, criminal trespassing and simple battery against police.