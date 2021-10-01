A Rome woman is accused of smuggling drugs into Floyd County Jail last year, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Spardrika Kenyona Cheeks, 31, is charged with felony drug possession charges. Cheeks conspired with 40-year-old Tyrane Roshaun Hudson to distribute Indazole Amide, commonly known as synthetic marijuana, to inmates at the Floyd County Jail.
Hudson was in jail on meth and firearms charges. The pair worked together on seven different dates between Nov. 21 and Dec. 15, 2020. There was an active warrant out for Hudson on Friday morning.