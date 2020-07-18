A Rome woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor escape after biting a woman at Harvest Moon Cafe and slipping out of her handcuffs in a Rome police vehicle, report stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Marie Staley, 32, yelled profanities as the Rome police officer put her in the back of the patrol car and spit on the seats. She went on to continue yelling and banged on the windows. She was visibly inebriated and stumbled and slurred her words during the arrest.
Staley is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was released on bond Saturday morning.