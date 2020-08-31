A Rome woman is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and other drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Catherine Allison Jones, 33, was arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue after a Rome police officer found two bags of marijuana in her possession.
While on the way to the jail, Jones attempted to throw a small bag of meth out the window of the patrol vehicle, but the officer noticed and locked it. She then tried to eat the bag of meth and bit the officer's finger while he pulled it out of her mouth. When they arrived, the officer also found a syringe in her possession.
Jones is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and marijuana. She remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Sunday.