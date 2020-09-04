A Rome woman is charged with three different identity fraud felony charges after reportedly using another's personal information to get a job with Qualified Staffing, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zoila Hernandez Sandoval, 49, also used the woman's information to get a Georgia driver's license. She was arrested outside of Sunrise Manufacturing Inc. on Parrish Drive on felony aggravated identity fraud, identification fraud and identity theft fraud.
She remained in jail Friday morning with a $5,700 bond.