A Rome woman remained in jail with no bond over the weekend after she was arrested on Presley Street on felony theft by taking motor vehicle and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jenny Sue Burns, 36, reportedly stole a 2003 Dodge Ram truck valued at over $1,500. Her driver's license showed that it had expired several years ago and the vehicle was not insured. She fled from police in a residential area and when the officers put his blue lights on, she continued to drive and ignored the sirens.
Burns is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, suspended license, ignoring a stop sign and driving without insurance.