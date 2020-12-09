A Rome teenager remained in jail on a $16,700 bond Wednesday on felony drug and gun charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Paul D. Reynolds, 17, had marijuana, THC vape cartridges, cocaine, multiple pipes, a scale and two firearms in his room Tuesday evening.

Reynolds is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

