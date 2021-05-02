A Rome man is facing felony charges after tossing out a bag containing drugs, a gun -- and his ID -- during a police chase, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tykevion Zykail Zenae Lawrence, 21, was driving at high speeds and crossing double yellow lines when police attempted to pull him over around 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Old School Road and Old Summerville Road.
Lawrence kept driving, even after officers put on their lights and sirens, and he tossed out a bag containing marijuana and a pistol, as well as his driver's license.
Police eventually stopped him and recovered the bag.
Lawrence is charged with felony fleeing police and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving and passing in a no passing zone.