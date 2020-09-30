A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning, accused of attacking someone and fighting with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Dyconda Finley, 44, tried to hit someone with a hammer at a Dibrell Street address. When officers were arresting him, Finley bit one officer and tried to bite another before taking one of the officer's batons. He then tried to strike two officers with the baton and tried to take a taser from one officer.
Finley is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, removal of a weapon from a public official, and three counts of obstructing law enforcement and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.