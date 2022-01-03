A Rome man is accused of attempting to hit a Rome police officer with his vehicle Friday night and fleeing at speeds up to 120 miles per hour.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Willie Roger Montgomery Jr., 35, sped away from a safety road check at the intersection of North Avenue and Wolf Drive and turned onto Couper Street. He drove straight through the Euclid Avenue intersection and turned right onto Dale Drive, with officers in pursuit.
Montgomery ran another stop sign when he turned left onto North Broad Street and reached speeds of 120 mph. He continued to evade officers on Ga. 53, making several erratic lane changes. Eventually he turned onto Ga. 140 and stopped at Rush Chapel Road.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing from police, misdemeanor stop sign violation, driving with an expired license, reckless driving, speeding and distracted hands free law.
Montgomery was held without bond Monday.
Rome man charged with threatening to shoot a man
A Rome man is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and two counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Wesley Thomas Hardin, 35, was driving recklessly and failed to maintain his lane along Lavender Trail. He wrecked his vehicle and fled to a private property.
The person who was there refused to leave and Hardin then charged at him, saying he would return and shoot him.
Hardin then ran from police and injured one of them during his capture.
He is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, failure to maintain lane, no license plate, driving with suspended license, driving too fast for conditions, simple assault, and driving without insurance.