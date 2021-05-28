A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of North Division Street and Decater Street Thursday evening after he reportedly tried to get rid of suspected meth while speaking to Rome police officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Michael Evans, 50, resisted arrest during the incident and had a needle with suspected meth.
He is charged with felony tampering with evidence, meth possession, misdemeanor drug related objects possession and obstruction of officers.
Evans was held on a $16,700 bond Friday morning.