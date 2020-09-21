A Rome man remained in jail with a $5,700 bond after he allegedly stole a 2003 Dodge Caravan by towing it away from the property, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police reports:
Ralph Wayne Martin, 60, is charged with felony theft by taking an automobile and entering automobile without permission. The owner of the vehicle called Rome police Sunday morning after he realized the car was missing from his property on Stonewall Street. He later found it at Martin's residence on Bells Ferry Road.
When the two men spoke, Martin said that a man who had been staying with him woke him up in the middle of the night and said there was an old vehicle on someone's property that the owner wanted gone. They drove over to the residence on Stonewall Street, attached chains to the vehicle and towed it back to his place.
The other man couldn't be identified since he gave different names to different people.