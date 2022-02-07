A Rome man is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children after he threw a child out of their crib at a Vanns Valley Road residence late Friday, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Wesley Scott Furnish, 21, also threw a television during the incident and eventually left the scene. Furnish is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and leaving scene of accident.

