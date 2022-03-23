Report: Rome man threatened to kill woman By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 23, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Longmeadow Drive residence Tuesday after he told a woman "I'm going to kill you" reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Billy Gene Minter, 35, is charged with felony terroristic threats. He was held on a $5,700 bond early Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists