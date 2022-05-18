Report: Rome man threatened to kill woman By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony terorristic threats and acts after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and placed her in fear for her life.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jason Todd Marcum, 42, is additionally charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings on Turner McCall Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday.He was held on an $11,200 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Courtney Hampton named new Pepperell Middle principal Black students, families from Coosa High file lawsuit against Floyd County Schools School board member says 85% of Rome Transitional Academy students failing, issues aren't being addressed Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave In the hunt for Vicky White, Casey White, a retiring Alabama sheriff shared ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ with the world Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists