A 33-year-old Rome man is charged with felony cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jessie Dewayne Akins pushed a 16-year-old juvenile to the ground at around 8 p.m. Friday, held him there and struck him multiple times in the face in front of three other juveniles.

Peyton Elliott, staff writer

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you