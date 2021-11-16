Report: Rome man struck juvenile multiple times Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 33-year-old Rome man is charged with felony cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jessie Dewayne Akins pushed a 16-year-old juvenile to the ground at around 8 p.m. Friday, held him there and struck him multiple times in the face in front of three other juveniles.Peyton Elliott, staff writer Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death What does God require? Report: Man sold 11 stolen guns to pawnshop Former elementary school teacher asks Rome board to lift ban against her Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists