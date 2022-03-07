Report: Rome man struck baby By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is accused of slapping and punching a six-month-old baby, as well as hitting a woman in front of other children.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Harold Cruz, 20, left visible bruising on the woman and child. He was arrested at the Wells Fargo on Shorter Avenue Saturday.Cruz is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, three misdemeanor counts of third degree cruelty to children, and two misdemeanor battery charges.He was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists