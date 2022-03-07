A Rome man is accused of slapping and punching a six-month-old baby, as well as hitting a woman in front of other children.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Harold Cruz, 20, left visible bruising on the woman and child. He was arrested at the Wells Fargo on Shorter Avenue Saturday.

Cruz is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, three misdemeanor counts of third degree cruelty to children, and two misdemeanor battery charges.

He was released on bond over the weekend.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.