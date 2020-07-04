A Rome man is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after hitting a woman with his car and slamming a person's head to the ground during an altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Geoffrey William Neilson Blaine, 46, drove a vehicle while intoxicated and hit the woman with his car, causing injuries. During a verbal altercation later on, he slammed a person's head to the crowd. The person was then transported to a hospital to be treated for internal head injuries.
Blaine is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and remained in jail with a $11,200 bond Saturday morning.