Report: Rome man stole $4,500 worth of lottery tickets
By Olivia Morley
Mar 7, 2022

A Rome man is accused of stealing over $4,500 worth of lottery tickets from Calhoun Avenue convenience store between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Danny Eugene Lee, 45, is charged with felony theft by stealing. He was held for the Polk County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.