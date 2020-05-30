A Rome man is charged with felony first degree burglary after reportedly stealing $3,000 worth of property from a private residence on Hatfield Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Gary Mabry Jr., 37, began stealing from the home back in October 2018.
He remained in jail without bond Sunday morning.
Two women charged with meth and marijuana possession
Two Rome women were arrested on drug related charges Saturday and remained in jail without bond Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During the execution of a search warrant by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force at a Greenwood Avenue residence, Connie R. Morente-Ruiz, 27, and Stephanie Denise Pullen, 38, were found to be in possession of a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue and two baggies of marijuana.
Both women are charged with misdemeanor marijuana and drug related object possession, as well as felony meth possession.
Silver Creek man reportedly damaged headset at Floyd County Jail
After being brought in on a failure to appear charge, a Silver Creek man damaged a phone headset at the Floyd County Jail Sunday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Lee Massey Jr., 31, of Silver Creek, slammed the phone headset against the wall, causing it to break. He is charged with felony interference with government property.
Massey remained in jail without bond Sunday morning.
Rockmart man charged with Schedule I controlled substance possession
A Rockmart man remained in jail with a $3,500 bond Sunday morning after being charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaiah Cameron Johnson, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Martha Berry Boulevard on Saturday.
Report: Rome man disfigured person's face during knife attack
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday, accused of assaulting another person with a knife.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael David McCollum, 42, "seriously disfigured" the person's face during the assault at the intersection of Broad Street and East Fourth Avenue.
McCollum is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Report: Fingerprints lead to arrest of a man charged with a five-year-old crime
A Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after police say they recovered fingerprints matching his on a glass bottle from a 2015 case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tobias Steven Fuller, 24, left a glass bottle with a gasoline soaked rag stuck through the top on the property of another person back in August of 2015. The rag showed signs of being burned as well.
The case was left inactive until fingerprints were recently recovered from the bottle that matched Fuller's. He remained in jail without bond Saturday morning.
Rome man arrested on DUI, drug charges
A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on DUI and drug charges Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalen Tajiah Hill, 31, was found driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license by a Rome Police officer. The officer also found marijuana on his person and ecstasy pills in the vehicle's center console.
Hill is charged with misdemeanor DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He is also charged with possession of a schedule I drug, and was released on bond Saturday morning.
Man reportedly found with multiple bags of meth
A Plainville man is charged with felony possession of meth and intention to distribute and was held without bond Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Dewayne Witt, 50, of Plainville, was found with three bags containing meth and numerous other empty bags at a residence on Greenwood Avenue.
Witt was also found with meth in his bedroom on May 7 at the same address. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Report: Woman struck vehicle while children watched
A Rome woman is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micaela Miguel Francisco, 28, struck a vehicle with a knife, causing over $500 worth of damage. She did so while two children watched from the front door at a residence on Glover Street.
Francisco remained in jail with a $3,500 blanket bond Saturday morning.